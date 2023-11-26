ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Satellite connectivity not such a far out concept
Satellite connectivity has a key role to play in filling the gaps in access that are left by inhospitable terrain or infrastructure
26 November 2023 - 06:19
Internet connectivity via satellite has always been regarded as slow and expensive for its users, and cumbersome and expensive for its owners. SpaceX changed all that with the Starlink constellation of cheap satellites, which now make up more than half those orbiting Earth — 5,000 and climbing.
Suddenly, satellite connectivity was available at a cost that did not seem too outrageous for those of means. However, Starlink remains out of reach for South Africans since government regulations require black ownership of any internet service provider...
