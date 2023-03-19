Opinion

New private sector fund will give energy plan a powerful jolt, says Business Leadership SA

Resource Mobilisation Fund seen as 'game-changer' for government's electricity strategy

19 March 2023 - 08:12 CHRIS BARRON

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, which represents big business, says its Resource Mobilisation Fund (RMF) launched last week will empower the National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) to “get on with the business of solving the energy crisis”.

“It will be a game-changer because it will provide the capacity and expertise needed within Necom to implement the electricity crisis plan announced by the president in July last year,” she says...

