Companies will be open but are taking extra precautions ahead of tomorrow's national protest
Thinking that President Cyril Ramaphosa can help us is to be misguided. He is not interested and is unable to free himself from the clutches of the ANC, writes Sam Mkokeli
Samantha Nobubele Mkandhla is the head of philanthropy and partnerships at Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders (MSF)
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, which represents big business, says its Resource Mobilisation Fund (RMF) launched last week will empower the National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) to “get on with the business of solving the energy crisis”.
“It will be a game-changer because it will provide the capacity and expertise needed within Necom to implement the electricity crisis plan announced by the president in July last year,” she says...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Newsmaker
New private sector fund will give energy plan a powerful jolt, says Business Leadership SA
Resource Mobilisation Fund seen as 'game-changer' for government's electricity strategy
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, which represents big business, says its Resource Mobilisation Fund (RMF) launched last week will empower the National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) to “get on with the business of solving the energy crisis”.
“It will be a game-changer because it will provide the capacity and expertise needed within Necom to implement the electricity crisis plan announced by the president in July last year,” she says...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.