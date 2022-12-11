Through his TV channel Moja Love, Aubrey Tau has identified a gap in the township and rural market that looks set to benefit such communities
Heavily compromised party leaders would be threatened by a too-clean president, writes Sam Mkokeli
Mantsi Moiloa is director of strategy consulting at property services company Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL
Gareth Ackerman, chair of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGC), says the government needs to take decisive action to combat illicit trade or “we’re going to end up with a total mafia-driven state”.
“We’re not quite at the tipping point yet, but we could get there soon,” he says...
Newsmaker
‘Mafia state looming unless state cracks down’
Illicit trade costs country billions, says Consumer Goods Council
