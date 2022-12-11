Through his TV channel Moja Love, Aubrey Tau has identified a gap in the township and rural market that looks set to benefit such communities
Heavily compromised party leaders would be threatened by a too-clean president, writes Sam Mkokeli
Mantsi Moiloa is director of strategy consulting at property services company Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL
In November 2015 the United Nations General Assembly adopted 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) that cut across economic, environmental, social and governance factors. In recent years environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues have gained prominence worldwide.
For investment- and governance-related reasons, businesses are increasingly expected to publicly disclose and account for the negative and positive impacts of their activities on society, the environment, economy and people. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SIZWE PHAKATHI: Sustainable development the only way to growth
If corporates want to see returns on their investments, they need to take sustainable development goals seriously
In November 2015 the United Nations General Assembly adopted 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) that cut across economic, environmental, social and governance factors. In recent years environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues have gained prominence worldwide.
For investment- and governance-related reasons, businesses are increasingly expected to publicly disclose and account for the negative and positive impacts of their activities on society, the environment, economy and people. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.