Satawu says all 21,000 workers will down tools on Monday
Stimulating demand to boost economic growth should be its aim
Sandisiwe Binda is second navigation officer on a fishing vessel, the Ocean Group’s Desert Diamond.
The energy transition is a move away from fossil fuels towards low-carbon renewable energy sources.
At the core of a just evolution is building a socially resilient society in which workers and communities are protected during the transition. It should promote greater ownership of, involvement in and benefits from the production of energy by local communities, while making shifts to mitigate the climate crisis. This challenges our coal-based energy system and the financial methodology that enables it...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cop out or buy in? Financial transparency key to just energy transition
With COP27 looming, we’re still in the dark about what deals have been struck to wean SA from coal
The energy transition is a move away from fossil fuels towards low-carbon renewable energy sources.
At the core of a just evolution is building a socially resilient society in which workers and communities are protected during the transition. It should promote greater ownership of, involvement in and benefits from the production of energy by local communities, while making shifts to mitigate the climate crisis. This challenges our coal-based energy system and the financial methodology that enables it...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.