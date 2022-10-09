×

Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Super phones faster than a speeding bullet

09 October 2022 - 07:48 Arthur Goldstuck

This week, Vodacom smashed the record for data download speed on a mobile phone in SA, reaching 2.4Gbps (gigabits per second). That’s more than 10 times as fast as the average fibre-to-the-home connection, which typically runs at around 200Mbps.

The speed was achieved during a trial at Vodacom’s Midrand campus, using commercial 5G-enabled base stations in what is probably one of the best connected locations in the country. However, its significance goes far beyond the public relations success it represents for the mobile network operator...

