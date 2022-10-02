×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI future limited only by imagination

Innovators often surprise makers of applications with how they deploy their systems

BL Premium
02 October 2022 - 07:23 Arthur Goldstuck

It is now a given that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will transform numerous industries, along with the customer experience of banking, insurance and travel services. However, the technology is still in its infancy in terms of clarity of use.

Even the creators of AI and ML platforms and tools have little idea how their resources will be used by innovators — among both startups and long-established companies looking for the proverbial better mousetrap...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.