Opinion

Newsmaker

CHRIS BARRON: State policy stalling SA EV plans

Mikel Mabasa, CEO of NAAMSA, says unless we up our game, automakers and overseas markets will seek greener pastures

11 September 2022 - 08:40 Chris Barron

Mikel Mabasa, CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (NAAMSA), says while the government dithers over an urgently needed support policy for electric vehicles, more wide-awake countries such as Egypt and Morocco are gearing up to grab our overseas markets. 

“They are moving at a fast pace in terms of adopting policies around the production of new-energy vehicles. And their proximity to Europe is our biggest concern because those guys are going to eat our lunch,” he says...

