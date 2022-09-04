SA's biggest gold producer by volume, Harmony Gold Mining Company is considering deepening Mponeng in Gauteng, the world’s deepest gold mine and is also looking for assets in SA and abroad to bolster ...
Government’s attempts to boss investment have kneecapped businesses, says Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors.
Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors, says the government’s attempts to boss the economy have brought it to a point where it “feels almost unfixable”.
“It is terrifying to see the state the economy is in,” says MacKay, whose company has released a report on the costs to industry of trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel’s tariff policy and, more specifically, his “tardiness” in making critical customs duty decisions which have enormous investment implications...
Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: SA’s economy at ‘almost unfixable’ point
