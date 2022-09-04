×

CHRIS BARRON: SA’s economy at ‘almost unfixable’ point

Government’s attempts to boss investment have kneecapped businesses, says Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors

04 September 2022 - 07:33 Chris Barron

Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors, says the government’s attempts to boss the economy have brought it to a point where it “feels almost unfixable”.

“It is terrifying to see the state the economy is in,” says MacKay, whose company has released a report on the costs to industry of trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel’s tariff policy and, more specifically, his “tardiness” in making critical customs duty decisions which have enormous investment implications...

