Opinion SIGNPOST ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The next brief thing may really not have legs If Covid-19 lockdowns have taught the world anything it's that eating with ease will never go out of fashion BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 crisis has sparked a boom in mini-industries ranging from industrial-strength hand sanitisers to cool face masks for kids. As we emerge from lockdown into the physical world, there will be tremendous demand for such products, but also massive oversupply.

Never mind the guy who stockpiled toilet paper for resale then tried to return it to the supermarket when he found no customers. We will soon see sanitisers and face masks sold in bulk at firesale prices.