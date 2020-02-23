Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: There's a smart, and complex, secret to success BL PREMIUM

When the Lenovo group announced record revenues on Thursday, it was not only a rare moment of good news for the Chinese technology sector, but also a lesson in strategy.

Aside from announcing record quarterly revenue of $14.1bn (about R213bn) for its third quarter, to the end of December 2019, it also reported its 10th consecutive year-on-year quarter of growth.