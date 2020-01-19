ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: New tech tackles sleep, the final wellness frontier
We will soon be able to pay for exactly the sleep we — and our insomniac pets — need
19 January 2020 - 00:00
So you've got your executive stress under control. Your gym schedule has paid off in the weight department. You've stopped eating junk, cut down on coffee and given up on alcohol as tension relief. You've got the blackout curtains and banished blue light from the bedside. Then how come you still don't get a decent night's sleep?
That seems to be one of the final frontiers of self-improvement. The techniques punted by self-help gurus tend to work for only a fraction of those suffering from a sleep disorder. In the business world, sleep difficulty is so prevalent it almost represents a medical crisis. But because it manifests mainly in yawns and energy slumps, few take it seriously as a health issue.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.