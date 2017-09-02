ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Hard to pronounce, but easy to admire

The reality is that a new camera, for example, only represents the extent to which Huawei is able to work closely with technology partners. In the case of the camera, it is testimony to the ability of lens-maker Leica to license itself to smartphone makers.

But then, the latest Nokia 8 smartphone announced this week by HMD Global includes optics by Carl Zeiss, a brand regarded as being on a par with Leica. In other words, a camera won't propel Huawei into a dominant position.

But there is a more powerful weapon behind its quest for smartphone leadership. Unlike, say, Samsung, which dominates within specific electronics industry verticals like home appliances, TV and smartphones, Huawei is building dominance across the entire telecommunications supply chain.

"That is our differentiation," said Wan Biao, chief operating officer of Huawei's consumer business group, during a visit to South Africa this week. "In future, we will be the leader in telecommunications, because right now it is the only company that can offer end-to-end solutions and technologies, from network solutions to infrastructure to consumer devices.

"That is really important, because when we provide the consumer with particular technology, if we only have device support but not network support, or only the network but no devices, it doesn't make sense. For other players, whether Samsung or Apple, they own their devices, but don't have the technology on the networking side.

"If Apple wants to launch a 4.5G or 5G iPhone, it has to take the modem from someone like Qualcomm and do interoperability testing with the networks. Even Qualcomm has to test its chipsets and modems with base stations and infrastructure, but they don't have the means. They have to borrow the base stations from Huawei to test their own chipsets."

The significance of this was highlighted last month when it was reported that Huawei's biggest infrastructure competitor, Ericsson, would lay off 25,000 employees outside Sweden after two successive loss-making quarters.

Huawei generated $42-billion (about R547-billion) in revenues for the first half of this year and reported an operating margin of 11%. It is ramping up its research and development capabilities as the synergies between its businesses pay off.

According to Biao, R&D accounts for nearly half of Huawei's 170,000 employees. At Ericsson, the total headcount before impending layoffs is 109000. Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet reported that the company wouldn't reduce R&D staffing, but that still leaves it with an impoverished arsenal to head off the Huawei charge.

