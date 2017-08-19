ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Know thyself, down to the molecular level

DNA, the molecule that dictates every individual's genetic makeup, is big business. It has migrated from forensic science - first used to convict a murderer just 30 years ago - to paternity testing to ancestry research.

A test that used to require expensive laboratories is now commonplace, with online services giving price lists for purposes ranging from relationships to immigration. Within categories such as paternity, options range from basic "peace of mind" tests to those that will stand up in court.

Ancestry is the fastest growing of these businesses, with global family tree site MyHeritage recently bringing the cost of a test down from $99 (R1300) to $69.

"Locked inside your DNA is your unique ethnic makeup, the history of your ancestors, and a web of close and distant relatives waiting to be found," says the company. "With a quick swab of your cheek, the test determines your ethnic origins and finds your relatives."

Such uses have focused on the individual's relationship with the rest of the world. Now, DNA is being used to bring people closer to themselves.

A test called mygeneRX, from DNAlysis Biotechnology, is allowing people to get to know themselves. It comprises a basic test that determines how individuals metabolise medication.

"Each of us reacts differently to medication, and a big component of that reaction is the variation in our genetics," says Sasha Mannion, client relations manager of DNAlysis in South Africa. "In the same way it results in different hair and eye colour, it also results in different metabolism of drugs. The aim is to optimise drug therapy and avoid adverse reactions."

That translates into fewer side effects, and maximum effectiveness. Drugs are rated for good, intermediate or poor metabolising, with green, orange and red colour codes representing what action should be taken: "Standard precautions", "Use with caution" and "Consider alternatives".

The test also involves a swab of the inner cheek. The swab is stored in a plastic tube and refrigerated until collected by courier. The company produces a detailed report on the effectiveness and potential side effects of around 150 different medications - the active ingredients in most prescription drugs. It then provides dosage guidance, as well as analysis of each of 20 genes tested.

In the case of this writer, the test revealed, for example, that codeine is an intermediate metaboliser, meaning drugs containing it, such as Myprodol, might not get the desired results, although they can still be used if they address symptoms.

"It was flagged as orange not because of side effects or toxicity, but because you might not get sufficient pain relief," says Mannion. "If you have a genetic variation in an enzyme that causes it to act too quickly or slowly, it will affect your reaction to the drug."

The implications are significant. Adverse drug reactions are cited as the fourth most common cause of death in the US. In South Africa, more than 5% of hospital admissions are a result of such reactions.

The test does not reveal disease risk, so does not represent a privacy issue in terms of insurers penalising patients. On the other hand, it is a guide that remains relevant for the rest of a person's life.

• Goldstuck is the founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter @art2gee