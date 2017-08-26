ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Samsung v Apple: Game of Phones

Season 7 of the Game of Thrones series is reaching a climax just as the brutal war for smartphone dominance between Apple and Samsung reaches its seventh year.

But while winter has come in the epic series, the smartphone giants seem to enjoy an eternal summer.

It's mere coincidence that Samsung and Apple are going up against each other with new device launches weeks apart.

But it's no coincidence that the new Apple handsets will appear to be following in the wake of Samsung's technology tour de force.

The new Samsung Note 8 has pushed the boundaries of size, speed and camera quality, and Apple will have little choice but to fight for the same throne. The smartphone kingdom it created when it invented the touchscreen is now a battleground of both ideas and innovation.

However, the Note's S Pen stylus is probably an innovation too far. Its latest iteration, which allows a user to write up to 100 pages on the lock-screen of the device, is so alien to Apple's tightly contained world it may as well represent an invasion from another world.

The size of the Note 8 - a 6.3-inch display in a body the size of an iPhone 7 Plus, which carries only a 5.7-inch screen - is almost a dig at Apple, which has never gone above 5.7 inches.

Its new phone is likely to push well beyond that limit, validating the Samsung philosophy that the era of streaming video demands larger screens.

Apple may even introduce multi-tasking, the ability to use two apps simultaneously on the same screen.

Even here, however, Samsung has moved on. It has introduced App Pair, which allows one to assign any two apps that are typically used together to be opened with one touch.

"A phone designed for the way you use it," was the way DJ Koh, president of mobile communications at Samsung Electronics, put it at the launch in New York this week.

It may sound like a glib slogan, but it represents the fundamental difference in the philosophies of the two companies.

Steve Jobs fashioned the iPhone in the context of Apple dictating to the user how it would be used.

This is the prime reason Apple has never allowed much personalisation of the iPhone display, avoided USB drives and kept away from micro SD storage.

However, Apple's insistence on leading the user rather than listening to the customer is precisely what has allowed Samsung to increase its appeal with every new phone.

The advantage of the Apple approach means that the iPhone has become the easiest smartphone in the world to use and, ironically, has more appeal to both elderly and first-time smartphone users.

However, it gives makers of Android phones a broad canvas on which to compete.

The global No3, Huawei, also hopes to catch up when it launches its new flagship phone at the IFA technology expo in Berlin next week.

This week, it posted a teaser on social media that poked fun at the Note 8 hashtags, #DoWhatYouCant and #DoBiggerThings, with the slogans, "Do what matters" and "Do what you want".

Clearly, there are many seasons left in this game of smart thrones.

Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter on @art2gee