Farming not the dependable pursuit the land reforms assume

About 17.5 million hectares have been acquired from white ownership since 1994, equal to 21.2% of the 82.8million hectares of farmland held in freehold. Against that background, I believe that the initial Strengthening the Relative Rights of People Working the Land (50/50) policy and gazetting of the Regulation of Agricultural Land Holdings Bill are based on fundamentally flawed assumptions.

First, the policies imply that most farms consistently generate positive returns that can be distributed to farmworkers, whereas returns are generally low, at best reaching 6% in a good season. With erratic rainfall, returns have tended to be negative, which has largely been the case over the past two seasons. The sector is fragile, and a significant policy shift can easily translate into extended negative returns.

Second, the sector is sagging with debt, estimated at a record R160-billion, due to drought. A compulsory 50/50 arrangement would imply that beneficiaries would inherit significant debt, increasing the risk of insolvency unless there is a significant government commitment.

Third, with regard to the land-ceiling proposals, while we do not yet know what figures will be proposed, most farms are small and will therefore not make a contribution by releasing land under the scheme. In addition, what I have learnt about the land ceiling so far is that it has not sufficiently incorporated the nuances of agronomic conditions that would allow extensive production in arid and semi-arid conditions.

Given these realities, I advocate a dynamic system incorporating public-private partnerships based on sound agronomic principles in line with chapter 6 of the National Development Plan. There are examples where the private sector has taken the lead to develop solutions tailored to a specific area or commodity. Initiatives in Bester and Witzenberg, share-milking schemes, as well as projects led by agribusinesses and co-operatives come to mind. These should be supported in conjunction with new projects designed according to the NDP guidelines.