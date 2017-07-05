National

Land expropriation without compensation may be on the cards — ANC

05 July 2017 - 18:46 Claudi Mailovich
Picture: JOHNNY ONVERWACHT
Picture: JOHNNY ONVERWACHT

Land expropriation without compensation, within the law, may be included in ways to achieve the goal required for land redistribution in SA.

This is according to President Jacob Zuma, who was delivering his closing address at the ANC national policy conference in Nasrec in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Land was one of the most contentious issues discussed at the conference.

Recommendations made by the policy conference will be discussed at branch level and will be voted on in December.

There was agreement on the acceleration of redistribution and land reform. It was also agreed that using the fiscus for land redistribution must be accompanied by other measures if the ANC is to achieve the goal at the required pace, Zuma said. "Where it is necessary and unavoidable, this may include expropriation without compensation. The Constitution provides for legislative changes to be effected in the democratic process," he said.

Zuma said that in a democracy, discussion happens in Parliament if there is need to change a clause in the Constitution. If two thirds of Parliament agree, it could be amended, and if not, it did not get amended. "The majority prevails," he said.

Section 25 of the Constitution makes it clear there should be compensation for land expropriation. Paragraph 8 of the section, however, says "no provision of this section may impede the state from taking legislative and other measures to achieve land, water and related reform, in order to redress the results of past racial discrimination, provided that any departure from the provisions of this section is in accordance with the provisions of Section 36(1) [which deals with limitation of rights]".

ANC calls for regulatory body for print media

ANC delegates want a media appeals tribunal as print media, especially, are a ‘powerful tool that can effect even a regime change’
National
2 hours ago

ANC wants child social grants extended to recipients up to age 21

But only if they are still at school; however, the financial consequence of increasing the grants has not yet been considered
National
3 hours ago

Losing presidential candidate should be deputy, says Zuma

Zuma supported a call made by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal that the person with the second most votes in the election for the ANC presidency should ...
Politics
4 hours ago

ANC is now more united, Jacob Zuma says at end of conference

The President says the ruling party now has ‘a keen understanding of the challenges and how to overcome them’
Politics
4 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ANC calls for regulatory body for print media
National / Media
2.
ANC wants child social grants extended to ...
National
3.
The cost of SA’s gun violence is felt by ...
National
4.
SA is under dire threat, and we must unite to ...
National

Related Articles

Losing presidential candidate should be deputy, says Zuma
Politics

ANC is now more united, Jacob Zuma says at end of conference
Politics

Outcome of the ‘white monopoly capital’ fight is a bloody nose for the Zuma ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.