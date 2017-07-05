Nkwinti to face probe over farms for friends claims

Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti and officials from his department are set to come under scrutiny following President Jacob Zuma’s announcement on Tuesday that he had signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe certain matters relating to the affairs of the department, including the acquisition of some farms.

This is not the first time that the department, which is tasked with driving the sensitive land reform project in SA, has faced such scrutiny. It was announced late in 2016 that 25 farms had been returned to the department following investigations by the SIU and the Asset Forfeiture Unit into alleged corruption. At the time, National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams stated that they had obtained 29 preservation orders for farms worth about R500m. Of the 29, 25 farms were returned to the department.

Nkwinti has also been accused of allegedly facilitating a land deal "for his close friends without following required procedures". Allegations earlier in 2017 were that he received R2m for brokering a lease deal for the Bekendvlei Farm in Limpopo, bought for R97m by the department and handed over to long-time Luthuli House employee Errol Velile Present and his partner, businessman Moses Boshomane, to manage.

The minister has denied any wrongdoing and asked Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate.

His alleged involvement in the scandal was exposed in a forensic investigation by auditors Deloitte, with a draft report in May 2016 calling for him to be charged with corruption. However, the final report did not mention Nkwinti or recommend any action against him.

Zuma spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said the president had authorised the SIU to investigate allegations, including the acquisition by the department of certain farms and the identification, selection and the appointment of strategic partners and beneficiaries in a manner that was not fair, transparent and equitable and was contrary to applicable legislation.