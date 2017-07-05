Jacob Zuma considers the Constitution, leadership and the land question

The ANC had lost "talented and capable comrades" whom it had invested in significantly, due to slate politics.

After the Polokwane conference in 2007 members split from the ANC to form the Congress of the People (COPE), following Zuma’s election as ANC president.

He said slate politics was not good for the organisation, individuals or the collective.

Zuma also defended talk of white monopoly capital, saying it was technically correct, in the context of SA’s history, to talk about it. Zuma said this needed to be debated.

"With this understanding in mind, it is important to lay emphasis on that it is monopoly capital, which is the primary adversity of the collective interest of our people regardless of its colour," he told delegates.

He said delegates shared a common view about the measures that needed to be taken to realise their ultimate objective, and should not be divided over conceptualisation and grand theory.

Zuma said the definition of radical socioeconomic transformation captured the essence of what the party aimed to do in changing the structure and patterns of ownership and control of the economy.

Zuma said the ANC should adopt a policy on how it would monitor and evaluate the performance of its officials and appointees in the government.

He said the issue of a lack of implementation, which has crippled the ANC, could only be addressed if the party established a fully functional structure whose job would be to keep a close eye on officials in the government.

"It should mirror the government’s performance, monitoring and evaluation … it must co-ordinate with it," he said.

The president also said that the time for formulating good policies that never come to life had passed, and it was up to the ANC to ensure that its officials were accountable and fulfilled the party’s mandate.

"This reality means the capacity of our movement to ensure accountability is severely limited. Implementation is a problem of evaluation."

Zuma suggested that this new structure, if approved by branches, report to all ANC meetings and structures.