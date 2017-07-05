Jacob Zuma considers the Constitution, leadership and the land question
Whoever loses the race to become ANC president, must become the party’s deputy president, President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday.
During his closing address of the ANC national policy conference in Nasrec in Johannesburg, Zuma also made a call for unity and the abolishment of factionalism in the party.
A few months ahead of the ANC’s national conference in December, the leadership race has heated up, with former AU Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa seen as the front runners, and others such as Baleka Mbete, Mathews Phosa and Lindiwe Sisulu being mentioned as possible candidates.
Zuma said the general agreement in the commissions was that leaders had to be elected in accordance with the principles of integrity, discipline, honesty and trustworthiness, and their service to the people, track record and hard work.
He said there had to be a mature and sound way to manage the succession race politically.
"The experiences of past conferences have taught us that the factional winner-takes-all attitude is not in the best interest of the ANC," Zuma said.
The ANC had lost "talented and capable comrades" whom it had invested in significantly, due to slate politics.
After the Polokwane conference in 2007 members split from the ANC to form the Congress of the People (COPE), following Zuma’s election as ANC president.
He said slate politics was not good for the organisation, individuals or the collective.
Zuma also defended talk of white monopoly capital, saying it was technically correct, in the context of SA’s history, to talk about it. Zuma said this needed to be debated.
"With this understanding in mind, it is important to lay emphasis on that it is monopoly capital, which is the primary adversity of the collective interest of our people regardless of its colour," he told delegates.
He said delegates shared a common view about the measures that needed to be taken to realise their ultimate objective, and should not be divided over conceptualisation and grand theory.
Zuma said the definition of radical socioeconomic transformation captured the essence of what the party aimed to do in changing the structure and patterns of ownership and control of the economy.
Zuma said the ANC should adopt a policy on how it would monitor and evaluate the performance of its officials and appointees in the government.
He said the issue of a lack of implementation, which has crippled the ANC, could only be addressed if the party established a fully functional structure whose job would be to keep a close eye on officials in the government.
"It should mirror the government’s performance, monitoring and evaluation … it must co-ordinate with it," he said.
The president also said that the time for formulating good policies that never come to life had passed, and it was up to the ANC to ensure that its officials were accountable and fulfilled the party’s mandate.
"This reality means the capacity of our movement to ensure accountability is severely limited. Implementation is a problem of evaluation."
Zuma suggested that this new structure, if approved by branches, report to all ANC meetings and structures.
Land considerations
On the issue of land, Zuma said expropriation without compensation within the law may be considered to achieve the goal of redistribution.
Land was one of the most contentious issues discussed at the policy conference. Recommendations made will be discussed at branch level and will be voted on in December.
Zuma said the Constitution provided for legislation to be amended, and that changes could be effected through democratic processes.
He said there was agreement on the acceleration of redistribution and land reform.
According to Zuma, it was agreed that using the fiscus for land redistribution would have to be accompanied by other measures if the ANC were to be able to achieve the goal at the required pace.
"Where it is necessary and unavoidable this may include expropriation without compensation. The Constitution provides for legislative changes to be effected in the democratic process," Zuma said.
He said that in a democracy, discussion happened in Parliament if there were a need to change a clause in the Constitution. If two-thirds of Parliament agreed, it could be amended.
"The majority prevails," Zuma said.
Please login or register to comment.