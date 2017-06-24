ANDILE KHUMALO: Entrepreneur Murad Al-Katib plants the seed of conscience

Afew weeks ago, I had the pleasure of spending a week with the world's sharpest entrepreneurial minds in what felt like the world's most expensive place. I was in Monaco at the annual EY World Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

What I witnessed reaffirmed my conviction that today's entrepreneurs are about more than just profit and are critical for solving some of the world's most complex problems.

Most definitions of entrepreneurship would ordinarily feature the words "risk" and "profit". Nowadays, Simon Sinek's "why" is becoming a prominent feature.

The British-American author has a very popular TED talk in which he convincingly makes the point that the fundamental difference between the Apples of the world and everyone else is that they start with "why" — the core belief of the business and the reason they exist, while everyone else starts with what they do and most never even think about why they do it.

Purpose will be the critical success factor for companies in the second half of the 21st century. Many of this year's World Entrepreneur of the Year country winners founded purpose-led businesses, but none could top the ultimate winner.

Murad Al-Katib, president and CEO of Saskatchewan-based AGT Food and Ingredients, was named this year's winner, and his story and acceptance speech bear testimony to the power of entrepreneurship and of knowing why entrepreneurs do what they do.

Katib believes in a world where safe, affordable and sustainable protein must be available to all. As a first-generation citizen who was raised with entrepreneurial spirit in rural Canada, he seized an opportunity to spark a transformation in agriculture. He capitalised on the rising global demand for protein, driven by population and income growth in emerging markets.

Supported by the desire of Canadian farmers to diversify their crops, Katib's vision of building a global value-added processor of lentils and beans began.

He seized this opportunity 15 years ago in Canada's rural prairies by creating a business that would become the strategic link for lentil producers - by creating a direct connection between the agricultural producers and the world.

Today, thanks to this entrepreneur, Canada is the world's largest lentil producer.

Katib's company rang up revenues of US$1.49-billion (about R19-billion) last year with more than 2000 employees on five continents.

But it was his concept of "compassionate entrepreneurship" — the way Katib sees the world and his place in it — that grabbed everyone's attention.

He feels strongly about food security, famine food aid and emergency refugee food response, which are his lifetime causes.

Using his global supply chain and manufacturing and distribution networks, he has delivered more than four million family ration cartons to international agencies for Syrian refugees under food aid tenders.

As one does nowadays, I recorded his acceptance speech on my phone and often share it with fellow entrepreneurs to challenge them to start with the "why".

In accepting his award, after being picked from among the 59 finalists from 49 countries, Katib didn't even talk about his business or its successes.

"Many of you have been hearing me all week talk about the things that are so important to me — available protein, the food opportunity. We have to face the fact that we are going to grow to 10billion people, and that means we have to change the way that we produce food in the world. We need to change agriculture. We need to recognise that the environment needs to be protected. We need to recognise that protein needs to be available to the world," he said.

"The thing that I have really taken away from this week is that we entrepreneurs are the solution. I don't believe that there is something called social entrepreneurship — [there is] only entrepreneurship. The imperative of us putting our work towards changing society is no longer optional. Social purpose is a reality of what we as entrepreneurs must deliver to the world in order for us to have a proper world for our children, our grandchildren and future generations. So all of us must keep working hard. Let's keep working vigilantly and let's fulfil our purpose and help change the world, help change one life, one life at a time."

Not a word about risk, capital, revenue or profits. Meet today's entrepreneur.

• Khumalo is chief operating officer of MSG Afrika and presents 'Power Business' on Power98.7 at 6pm, Monday to Thursday