DA takes aim at government’s poor SME record

Zulu said the government is addressing these issues, conceding that, presently, the contribution from SMEs to the economy is far below its potential. According to the Quarterly Financial Statistics Report, the private sector earned a total of R2.3-trillion in turnover in the last quarter of 2016.

Large businesses, dominant in the manufacturing and trade industries, contributed 60% to this total, followed by small and medium businesses at 40%.

"We need to do better and match the global average, which shows small businesses sharing higher levels of participation in various economies. This is possible if we heed the president’s directive to set aside at least 30% of the government procurement budgets of about R600bn towards SMEs and co-operatives."

National Treasury recently gazetted the revised Preferential Procurement Regulations, which encourage the government and its entities to procure at least 30% of its goods and services from SMEs and co-operatives. Zulu said National Treasury was working on the Procurement Bill to streamline this process.

The "red tape reduction programme" has been enhanced to cover further analysis and research areas to minimise challenges faced by small businesses, Zulu said, and that her department is doing all it can to address the financing needs of the sector.

Through the Black Business Supplier Development Programme, the department has supported 611 small businesses and disbursed grants amounting to R268m during the 2016-17 financial year. During the same period, the Co-operative Incentive Scheme supported 237 co-operatives and disbursed grants to the value of R64.85m. More money will be allocated to these programmes that aim to stimulate the sector.

"I can now boldly assert that we have successfully placed small businesses and co-operatives firmly on the national agenda so that we bridge this divide between too big and too small. As a result of our efforts, we now have this high level of awareness [of SMEs] within government, which is encouraging," Zulu said.