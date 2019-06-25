Cover yourself properly to ensure you earn even while ill

FMI CE Brad Toerien says if you are self-employed you should avoid a policy that will not pay if the period during which you are temporarily disabled does not coincide with your loss of income. If you are invoicing at month-end and being paid 30 days later, for example, you may be off work in May but could still earn income from work done in March or April, he adds.

Malan says some insurers will only pay once your income has actually decreased or dropped to zero, and this provision, together with a waiting period (which you choose when you take out the policy) of, say, one month, means your claim will only be paid two to three months after you’ve been unable to work.

The most comprehensive policies will pay on a sick note as well as on proof of diagnosis of one of a list of specified conditions for which a minimum payment is ensured. For example, a policy may guarantee two months’ worth of income commencing after the waiting period for a self-employed professional who has knee-reconstruction ligament surgery, Malan says.

You should also ensure your income replacement policy covers you for partial disability as one in seven claims received by FMI in 2018 were for claims for partial disability and these can be complex to assess, Toerien says.

A partial disability claim is one you would make when you are able to perform some, but not all, of your normal duties. You might claim for a partial disability when you first fall ill, or when your health recovers to a point where you can gradually return to work.

For partial disability claims, some insurers generally require you to prove either a loss of income or that you can only perform a percentage of your duties, while others give you the option of choosing between the two, giving you the ability to choose the one with highest possible payout, Toerien adds.

What happens after your temporary cover ends?

Most income protection policies will stop paying a temporary income benefit after 24 months, or the cover will reduce from 100% to 75% of your income.

If you are still unable to work after 24 months, your income needs are unlikely to decrease and may actually increase due to the high cost of living with a disability, Toerien says.

He adds that many temporary disabilities continue beyond 24 months — for example, a critical illness that requires intermittent treatment.

A total of 1.8% of all claims to FMI in 2018 lasted longer than a year, but 40% of these claims were for disabilities that were not permanent, he says.

Malan suggests you choose an insurer that provides you with cover equal to your full net income and where a permanent claim is triggered after a 24-month temporary claim.

He says BrightRock defines permanent disability clinically as, for example, stage-four cancer, the loss of a hand, becoming blind or being declared unable to do your own occupation by an independent occupational therapist.