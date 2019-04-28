Payments without cash or card a growing trend

Your banking app is fast becoming your wallet, making it more convenient to pay without cash, which is costly and can be unsafe, or bank cards, which are at risk of being skimmed and cloned.

Scan-and-pay functionality has been a feature of Nedbank's Money app since July last year, and First National Bank recently introduced it.

The functionality enables you, as a user of these banks' apps, to pay any merchant or service provider that displays a Masterpass, Pay@, SnapScan or Zapper QR code.

So instead of having to download a multitude of payment apps that enable you to scan and pay, the functionality is built into the FNB and Nedbank banking apps.

Only download payment apps from a trusted source, such as Google Play or the App Store on Apple, and keep your phone password protected, so that if it gets stolen, it can't be used as a payment tool.

The use of payment apps linked to QR codes has become common across SA, according to Capitec.

Mastering the payment pass

The bank carried out a Twitter poll recently and found that the most popular of these apps is Masterpass (which is used by 65% of those who use payment apps), followed by SnapScan (19%) and Zapper (16%).

Payment apps are generally free to download. Once you've downloaded the app, sign up and add your card details - the card from which you want to make payment - and within minutes you can use the app to pay at any merchant or service provider that accepts payment in this way. Such apps can be used to buy goods at a market or online, or to pay a utility, service provider or restaurant bill.

The benefits of scan-and-pay technology are the speed at which you can pay, safety and convenience. You don't have to create a beneficiary, whereby there's a high risk of you getting the account number, branch code or reference wrong, every time you want to pay a merchant or service provider.

You merely use your phone to scan the QR code, type in the amount payable, if required, and hit "pay". The merchant or service provider receives instant notice of your payment and your payment is recorded on your bank statement.

Jason Viljoen, the head of digital payments at FNB, says FNB's banking app is a "multi-utility app" addressing the "app fatigue" suffered by customers who don't know which apps to download and which ones to discard.

Everyone's on the same page

Back in the early days of credit cards, certain cards worked on certain devices only, before Visa and MasterCard ironed out these issues, Viljoen says.

"Likewise, now all players are trying to organise the market to make it easier for users to scan and pay, regardless of the payment QR code presented or the app in use. That's the friction we want to do away with."

Charl Smedley, the head of payments at Absa, says the South African QR code payment landscape is seeing steady growth, with 150,000 merchants now able to accept this form of payment. "The merchant QR acceptance growth is driving consumer QR mobile payment demand across the payments market," he says.