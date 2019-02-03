In a brave new world, SA investment managers turn to AI to beat the market

South African investors who love flesh-and-blood stock-pickers should prepare for a step change as the investment industry is disrupted by automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

Less human input could improve returns and reduce costs in the long run.

Vladimir Nedeljkovic, chief investment strategist at Alexander Forbes Investments, says the big move internationally to passive, and particularly smart-beta investments, is putting managers' profits under pressure.

Managers will in future earn their fees by selecting and combining investments and asset classes optimally and managing risks rather than managing money directly, Nedeljkovic says.

Local investment managers are lagging behind their overseas counterparts in embracing AI, but a few fledglings are offering AI-managed funds to individual investors.

Elize Botha, managing director of Old Mutual Unit Trusts, and Grant Watson, head of the customised solutions boutique that manages index and quantitative funds at Old Mutual, say the company is already using AI and exploring how algorithms can provide better insight into financial markets.

The group has been using AI for more than a decade in its Managed Alpha Equity Fund, which has delivered an average 11.6% a year over the 10 years to end-2018.

The fund uses AI to put the portfolio together, taking into account expected returns and market risks.

It uses AI to analyse the market and the leading indicators that identify which shares are likely to perform well.

Botha and Watson say AI will only become a mainstream way of managing investments when asset managers have evidence that it can add value in the construction of portfolios.