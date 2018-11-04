Ignore the siren calls — stick to your investment plan

Tie yourself to the mast: the market sirens are singing, hoping to lure you away from your investment voyage, investment specialists say. At Morningstar's recent annual conference, Dan Kemp, the data provider and investment manager's chief investment officer for Europe, said the headlines we read or listen to about market performance are like the luring songs of heavenly winged sirens intent on tempting Odysseus to abandon his voyage in Homer's epic Greek poem The Odyssey.

Headlines like "JSE nears worst month performance in 10 years" and "World stocks head for worst losing streak in more than five years" are enough to unnerve even experienced investors.

But Kemp says long-term investors know they will face times when markets are down and they should prepare, like Odysseus.

Odysseus put wax in his crews' ears so they could not listen to the songs as they navigated past the island where the sirens lived. But, wanting to hear their song himself, Odysseus had his crew tie him to the mast and promise not to release him despite any pleas to the contrary.

Kemp says we all have two decision-making systems - one is quick thinking and quick acting and can save your life when you cross a busy road. The other is slow, logical and thoughtful and it is this system you should use when you make decisions about your investments.

Focus on long-term trends

You may want to hear the market noise, so you know what is going on, but your investment decisions should be made in a quiet place away from the noise and with reference to investment principles that are guiding you - like a sailor's chart.

As a long-term investor you are investing over decades - "who cares what is happening second by second", Kemp says. Stay focused on the long-term trends - markets have dips - sometimes severe ones - but the long-term trend is up. Build new habits that force you to use your logical long-term thinking and rethink the way you visualise the markets, Kemp suggests.

A good way to tie yourself to the mast is to have a check list for your investment decisions, Kemp says.

When it comes to rethinking information about the markets you could try out 10X Investments' suggestion to view any fall as a sale on shares. It posted on LinkedIn a spoof of a leading financial newspaper with the headline, "Investors celebrate as stocks go on sale", saying it was one you will never see.