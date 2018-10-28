Low-cost medical plans lost in legal limbo

Low-cost medical plans can offer workers in the private sector access to much-needed basic health care, but despite employers being willing to sponsor this cover, uncertainty about the legality of the products may hinder growth of membership.

Discovery Health's primary health-care plan is in legal limbo following failure to obtain the necessary approval. Discovery's plan covers 30,000 employees who previously did not have health-care cover.

As public sector health-care facilities remain troubled and the implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI) is still years away, employers have focused on primary health-care plans to provide workers with access to private doctors, medicines, basic tests, optometry, dentistry, emergency services and limited private hospital cover for trauma and accidents at much-reduced contribution rates.

Benefits differ greatly but such products start from about R160 a month, with many around R400 to R500 a month.

They were initially popular in industries served by bargaining councils but now cover hundreds of thousands of lives.

The demarcation of health insurance and medical scheme business aimed to ensure good cross-subsidisation of older, sicker members by younger, healthier members.

Primary healthcare plans now need to register as schemes with an exemption from providing the expensive prescribed

minimum benefits (PMBs).

Demarcation regulations under the insurance acts came into effect in April last year, but the Council for Medical Sciences agreed that insurers' primary plans could apply for exemption from the Medical Schemes Act while it developed a standardised, low-cost medical scheme option focused on primary health care.

But the acting registrar for medical schemes, Dr Sipho Kabane, told a recent press briefing on the council's annual report that the low-cost medical scheme option would not be ready for implementation by March next year, as expected. Only a draft for discussion would be ready by that date.

The council announced a framework for the low-cost option in 2015 but this was withdrawn and Kabane said revising it would take account of the PMB review

currently under way, plans to align schemes to NHI proposals, as well as the recommendation by the Competition Commission's health market inquiry that a standardised package of benefits be developed for schemes.

Avril Jacobs, a senior compliance officer at the registrar's office, says Discovery's appeal shows that while the low-cost benefit option is being developed, only a limited number of existing insurers active in the market who have obtained exemptions from registering as medical schemes may continue to provide these plans, which are

regarded as doing the business of a medical scheme.