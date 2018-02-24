Use offshore limits with care

Retirement savers will soon be able to diversify further into offshore markets, but whether to do so is no longer clear cut.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said in his budget speech this week that the offshore allocation and the Africa allocation for institutional investors such as retirement funds and unit trust funds would be increased by five percentage points.

A circular giving effect to this was published by the Reserve Bank on Wednesday. It means retirement funds governed by investment limits in terms of the Pension Funds Act can increase offshore allocations.

Roy Havemann, chief director for financial markets and stability at the Treasury, says the new limits offer greater diversification of investment in a wider range of asset classes as well as jurisdictions that may be yielding higher returns while balancing the need to protect you from overexposure to volatile global markets.

For retirement savers this means retirement funds will be able to invest 30% offshore instead of 25% and an additional 10% instead of 5% in Africa.

Unit trust companies, investment managers and life assurers will be able to send 40% of their assets offshore instead of 35% and 10% instead of 5% into African markets.

The limits on unit trust companies have resulted in popular South African unit trust funds from Allan Gray and Foord being closed to new investment. Allan Gray was recently forced to limit the offshore investments of living annuity and endowment policy investors using its investment platform.

Investment platforms are likely to respond as quickly to reflect the new limits. Investec, for example, confirmed changes would be made on Friday night.

However, if you havea retirement annuity which has maximum offshore exposure, you may want to consider whether or how to increase that allocation.

Gavin Ralston of global asset manager Schroders says the momentum in local financial markets looks strong while in the rest of the world bull markets are mature, so investments in local shares and bonds may do better.