How to... stand out from the corporate crowd

30 April 2023 - 07:07 Margaret Harris
Understand your market — for employees, that would be the organisations that will employ you. Get to know what they are looking for, and find ways to provide that without losing the characteristics that make you who you are. Picture: 123RF
If you want to stand out from the crowd, you can't rely on a one-off event — rather, it is a process of taking advantage of each opportunity as it presents itself.

Success, on and off the stage, is not about getting that one lucky break, but a continuous process of seizing opportunities and making the most of them, says mentalist Larry Soffer.

He advises:

  • You need to understand your market — for employees, that would be the organisations that will employ you. Get to know what they are looking for, and find ways to provide that without losing the characteristics that make you who you are;
  • Keep learning and challenging yourself to do better because life is a work in progress;
  • Be committed and persevere as you need to do things many times before becoming adept at them;
  • As much as possible, do for money what you would do free — if you can make the thing you love doing into a career, your chance of success is increased;
  • But don't let success go to your head — remain humble and approachable;
  • Know your limitations, and don't be afraid to ask for help in areas where you are weak; and
  • There will be tough times when it looks as though you will never get where you want to be and your life is not as glamorous as you had hoped it would be, but you need to keep focused on your goals. 

