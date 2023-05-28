Careers

My Brilliant Career

My Brilliant Career: Don’t be scared of sharks, slice them into sushi

Ashwill Kleinbooi is the restaurant support manager at Ocean Basket head office

BL Premium
28 May 2023 - 07:33 MARGARET HARRIS

Tell me about how you became a sushi chef.

I discovered sushi in the middle of a December holiday season; the shop was very busy, and we needed extra sushi chefs. I was right there to fill the gap. I am always up for a challenge and did not think twice. Also, I have a burning passion for art, and thought this was a chance to use art in food. ..

