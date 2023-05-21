Minister 'won't allow' environmental groups to stop power ships
Ramokgopa is unlikely to be given the power to be a real minister, since his appointment was nothing more than a ruse, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Laila Hassim is pool manager: aeronautical information management at Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS)
Many people dream of starting their own businesses but are not in a position to give up their permanent job. However, it is possible to use your job as a stepping stone to becoming an entrepreneur.
“Keep your eyes open and treat a job as a learning experience. Aspiring entrepreneurs should not frown on the valuable skills one builds when they themselves are in formal employment,” says Andiswa Bata, head of SME at FNB Commercial...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How to use your job to become an entrepreneur
Many people dream of starting their own businesses but are not in a position to give up their permanent job. However, it is possible to use your job as a stepping stone to becoming an entrepreneur.
“Keep your eyes open and treat a job as a learning experience. Aspiring entrepreneurs should not frown on the valuable skills one builds when they themselves are in formal employment,” says Andiswa Bata, head of SME at FNB Commercial...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.