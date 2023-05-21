Careers

How to use your job to become an entrepreneur

21 May 2023 - 07:20 Margaret Harris

Many people dream of starting their own businesses but are not in a position to give up their permanent job. However, it is possible to use your job as a stepping stone to becoming an entrepreneur.

“Keep your eyes open and treat a job as a learning experience. Aspiring entrepreneurs should not frown on the valuable skills one builds when they themselves are in formal employment,” says Andiswa Bata, head of SME at FNB Commercial...

