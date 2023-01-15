Careers

My Brilliant Career

My Brilliant Career: The trendiest little outdoor bar, bar none

Lee Hartman is the MD and founder of Fieldbar

BL Premium
15 January 2023 - 08:07 Margaret Harris

Tell me about Fieldbar.

We noticed that people love gathering outdoors but weren’t in love with their outdoor equipment, especially their cooler boxes. So we set out to change that, bringing together modern design with traditional craftsmanship, and wrapping it in a bold, contemporary brand...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.