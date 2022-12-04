Retail billionaire Christo Wiese has urged the government to stick to its economic reform programme as uncertainty intensified on Friday about the future of embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Time is up for Ramaphosa and the ANC, get ready for coalition politics.
A genuine onboarding process, with recruits properly integrated into an organisation, can ensure that they begin their time on a positive note.
What are your duties as CEO of Supply Chain Africa?
I amplify our mission to shine a spotlight on the uniqueness and significance of the African supply chain...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: ‘I found my mission on Earth in supply chains’
Adebayo Adeleke is the CEO of Supply Chain Africa
What are your duties as CEO of Supply Chain Africa?
I amplify our mission to shine a spotlight on the uniqueness and significance of the African supply chain...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.