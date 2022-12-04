Careers

My Brilliant Career

My Brilliant Career: ‘I found my mission on Earth in supply chains’

Adebayo Adeleke is the CEO of Supply Chain Africa

BL Premium
04 December 2022 - 06:31 Margaret Harris

What are your duties as CEO of Supply Chain Africa?

I amplify our mission to shine a spotlight on the uniqueness and significance of the African supply chain...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.