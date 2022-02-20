Careers How to balance your work and home responsibilities B L Premium

The December break is a distant memory along with our promise to find a better work-life balance in 2022.

“A 24-hour weekday should ideally be made up of roughly eight hours each for working, sleeping, and private time that would include family responsibilities and leisure. This ‘ideal’ balance is not always possible, and we need to be flexible with a few hours of overtime for urgent work priorities. This should be the exception, however, not the rule,” says Lauren Leyman, an occupational therapist at Netcare Akeso Randburg...