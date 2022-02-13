Careers

How to … use gossip to boost team morale

Gossip is one the things we miss most about the workplace

13 February 2022 - 07:55 Margaret Harris

We all know how destructive gossip can be in the office, but when done with a positive spin it can help to cement office relationships.

“The truth is [gossip] is one the things we miss most about the workplace [due to working from home]. And it’s not just idle time wasting — it plays an important part of office life,” says Giant Leap director Linda Trim. She advises:..

