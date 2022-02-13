How to … use gossip to boost team morale
Gossip is one the things we miss most about the workplace
13 February 2022 - 07:55
We all know how destructive gossip can be in the office, but when done with a positive spin it can help to cement office relationships.
“The truth is [gossip] is one the things we miss most about the workplace [due to working from home]. And it’s not just idle time wasting — it plays an important part of office life,” says Giant Leap director Linda Trim. She advises:..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now