How to … make the most of your present employees Companies can overcome employee attrition by providing a line of sight to a career that allows employees to learn, grow and have a positive impact

Many companies battle to find people to fill their vacancies due to the skills gap, but this issue can be addressed through training and developing existing employees.

“While finding new staff to fill the skills gap is a key concern for many organisations, companies should look to retaining their existing skilled staff as a first step," says ManpowerGroup SA MD Lyndy van den Barselaar...