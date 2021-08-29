Careers How to... Prioritise mental health of workers B L Premium

● Remote working is likely to remain part of our lives even when we return to some version of normality, and this means companies need to maximise the benefits and minimise the disadvantages.

“For many people, social isolation, the lack of corporate structure and disruption of their usual support arrangements (such as schools closing for lock downs) are beginning to bite,” says Jeff Ryan, MD of AWCape...