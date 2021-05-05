How employers can help workers overcome mental health toll of pandemic

For many, the pandemic has managed to blow all this up.

“We’re hearing, both from the data and anecdotally, that people just aren’t able to do those things,” said Wright. “Someone who isn’t coping effectively may be less present, even when they are ‘at work’, and they’re more likely to not be as productive, to not show up — and to quit.”

And it’s not just the office where this malaise is manifesting itself. According to Prof Lawrence Katz, an economist at Harvard University, it’s on full display in classrooms, where he sees undergraduates performing in a different gear than usual.

“They want plain vanilla — you know, the sort of generic courses where you just do exams and don’t have to do anything much extra,” Katz said. Junior seminars that typically feature more expansive projects have seen enrolments drop by half, he said. “They seem to be less willing to do challenging things,” Katz said.

For employees, this dynamic could translate into lower work capacity than pre-pandemic times, making addressing it an economic imperative for companies.

So how should managers cope with this diminished ability to cope?

Cathleen Swody, an organisational psychologist at the consulting firm Thrive Leadership, said bosses need to be cognisant that many employees are — for the first time in their lives — facing a bout of overeating, anxiety, depression or even substance use.

“Know that it’s going to vary person-to-person, depending on their personal circumstances and pandemic experiences,” she said. “Some will be eager to come back to the office and [be] right back at it, and others will have a lot of resistance to it because they’re just not up for it.”

Parents may be in for a particularly rough time.

“I am always surprised by how many working parents will bring up that they’re physically in a really bad place, as well as their mental health — the guilt, the overwhelm and the stress,” said Daisy Dowling, a consultant and author of the upcoming book, Workparent.

“Any time they would spend attending to their health is spent attending to the health and safety of their children,” she said.

Wright, Swody and Dowling all agree that as workers come back, employers must make access to wellness resources easy. Companies should subsidise online exercise classes, gym memberships and mental health programmes. These include stress management, therapists and employee assistance programmes. New strategies unique to the pandemic can include outdoor video chats and “walk-and-talks” with mental health professionals.

However, such offerings may go unused if managers don’t explicitly normalise their use during the workday. This, the experts said, is a critical consideration for staff whose mornings and evenings are occupied with obligations such as elder or child care.

For global companies, outfitting workers with additional physical and mental health resources can be complex, but Wright notes “employers have more power than they sometimes recognise in terms of negotiating and contracting with insurance providers”.

Mary-Alice Vuicic is chief people officer for business information company Thomson Reuters. She said her company has expanded its mental health and wellbeing resources. “We’re looking to make access easier for people about the globe, a lot of which can come through tele-health and the breadth of providers,” she said.

One ready-made option for employers looking to ease workers back into the office is making sure they take all the holiday days they’ve accrued. Stuck at home with nowhere to go and nothing to do, Americans who were lucky enough to stay employed in 2020 invariably banked a lot of days.

“You’re just basically penalising people for having gone to the wall for you during the pandemic. A lot of companies are going to find themselves in a really weird situation where they have gigantic vacation rollover issues,” said Dowling, with many employees sitting on eight-plus weeks off. “What do you do with that? If you’re an HR head, and you haven’t come up with a solution, you’re just basically penalising people for having gone to the wall for you during the pandemic.”

Now with vaccinations, falling infection rates and reopenings, US employees can actually do something fun with that time off. Dowling said companies that are worried about staffing issues might consider buying out holiday time, or allowing workers to apply it to flex time. “This really needs to come from the top, because vacation is very rules based,” she said.

Rue Dooley, a veteran HR knowledge adviser for the Society for Human Resource Management, said that beyond basic benefits or flexible vacation, simply listening to employees can guide organisations trying to smooth the post-lockdown transition: are workers gabbing about Peloton instructors? Nanny services? Their pandemic rescue pets?

“An employer could empathetically listen to that and say, ‘Hey, here’s this inexpensive benefit, we can subsidise your pet insurance’,” Dooley said. “Employees will tell you what they need if you listen.”

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

