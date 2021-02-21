Careers How to... Coach your team members remotely Managers cannot afford to ignore underperforming team members BL PREMIUM

Performance management is a fundamental, yet sometimes painful, part of being a manager, especially when teams are working remotely.

Dr Natasha Winkler-Titus, senior lecturer in organisational behaviour and leadership at the University of Stellenbosch Business School, warns managers that they cannot afford to ignore underperforming team members...