How to... Ensure your team is ready for 2021

Ian Fuhr, the founder of The Hatch Institute, urges organisations to make rebuilding corporate culture a priority

After a gruelling year, many managers have to face the reality of teams that are in serious disarray due to retrenchments, remote working and low morale.

