How to... Keep your IT system secure
06 December 2020 - 05:00
The human factor can make any organisation’s information system vulnerable, no matter how hi-tech and state of the art your protection is.
“Humans have always been the weakest link in information security, whether it comes down to not following the right process or consciously by passing existing security control. This means that organisations’ security environments may not be as effective as they’d like to think,”says Simeon Tassev, MD at Galix Networking. He advises the following:..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now