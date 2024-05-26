TFR mulls switching train tracks
Corridor system could change to focus on specific industry needs
26 May 2024 - 07:28
Transnet Freight Rail (TRF) is mulling dumping its corridor focus and returning to the previous strategy of dedicated service to core clients in coal, iron ore, manganese, steel and agriculture.
Speaking during the virtual launch of the Multimodal Inland Port Association (Mipa), TRF CEO Russel Baatjies said Transnet's largest division wanted to change from an inward to an outward approach as it seeks to improve its operating model and provide a better service to customers. ..
