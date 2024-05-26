Clock’s ticking for Anglo American
South African mining giant and its Australian rival appear to be getting closer to each other after agreeing to extend their talks by a week
26 May 2024 - 08:33
BHP wants to better understand Anglo American’s concerns with its sweetened £38bn takeover bid as the two rivals agreed to a seven-day extension to discuss the latest offer.
On Wednesday, Anglo rejected the world's biggest mining company’s third and final bid, citing concerns about the deal’s structure and the potential for value leakage in the latest bid. It gave BHP until Wednesday to respond to its concerns...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.