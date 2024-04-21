MTN SA Ambition 2025 on track
21 April 2024 - 10:11
MTN South Africa is on track to meet most of its ambitious plans for 2025 but warns that it might fall short in its revenue contribution targets for the enterprise unit that focuses on providing technology and telecom services to corporates.
The mobile network operator has set some goals across all its markets with South Africa expected to have 5-million fintech customers, now sitting at 1.7-million, and 2-million home data subscribers...
