Seeking top entrepreneurial talent in the townships
Primestars' 'Step Up 2 A Start-Up' initiative aims to coach 100,000 high school learners on the ins and outs of entrepreneurship
31 March 2024 - 09:20
South Africa will only produce entrepreneurs at the level of Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos if more young people are trained at school to become fully-fledged entrepreneurs and job creators.
This is according to an organisation at the centre of an initiative that has coached over 100,000 high school pupils on the ins and outs of entrepreneurship. Primestars founder Martin Sweet and general manager Nkosinathi Moshoana say this is what “Step Up 2 A Start-Up ” hopes to achieve...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.