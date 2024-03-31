Legal practitioners, estate agents hampering SA's exit from grey list
31 March 2024 - 09:46
The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has dished out hundreds of sanctions to legal practices and estate agencies that have failed to heed a call to file risk and compliance returns (RCRs) to the watchdog on time. These returns are required to help the FIC ready the country to exit the grey list in 2025.
Executive manager Christopher Malan said that to date the watchdog has issued 302 notices of intention to sanction, with particular emphasis on legal practitioners and estate agents, and that further notices will be issued in due course. The sanctioned firms were not named...
