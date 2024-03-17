Spar resets for future growth — CEO
Grocer plans two-brand format to match rivals and is eyeing the lucrative pet market
17 March 2024 - 07:08
Spar will open 70 new stores by the end of the year as South Africa’s second-biggest grocer by revenue looks for growth in the highly competitive market and plans to pursue opportunities in areas such as pet care, where its rivals are already a step ahead.
The company is also looking at having two brand formats in the premium and discount categories to cater for different market segments. This is in line with Shoprite and Pick n Pay, which have different brands for different customers...
