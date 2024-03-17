Business Spar resets for future growth — CEO Grocer plans two-brand format to match rivals and is eyeing the lucrative pet market B L Premium

Spar will open 70 new stores by the end of the year as South Africa’s second-biggest grocer by revenue looks for growth in the highly competitive market and plans to pursue opportunities in areas such as pet care, where its rivals are already a step ahead.

The company is also looking at having two brand formats in the premium and discount categories to cater for different market segments. This is in line with Shoprite and Pick n Pay, which have different brands for different customers...