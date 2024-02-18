BIG READ
Government spending cuts crucial to budget
The government is not sticking to the budgeted pace of spending, which is galloping well ahead of the Treasury's aim
18 February 2024 - 05:36
When finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the budget on February 21 all eyes will be on proposals to address a worsening fiscal situation, low economic growth and runaway government spending.
The budget has been prepared against the backdrop of weaker-than-expected global and domestic growth, which has slowed revenue growth and widened the budget deficit; continued losses by municipalities and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Transnet and Eskom; and higher borrowing costs as a result of an elevated risk premium and tighter global monetary conditions...
