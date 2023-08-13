Brics: South Africa push to fix trade disparity
Minister says it's on summit agenda but experts say country's problems undermine its ambition
13 August 2023 - 07:47
As it prepares to host the 15th summit of Brics nations in a week’s time, South Africa is pushing to remedy a trade imbalance, which heavily favours its partners in the bloc.
Minister of international relations & co-operation Naledi Pandor said this week that while the country's trade with its Brics partners reached R830bn in 2022 from R487bn in 2017, a trade deficit endured that the bloc needs to address...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.