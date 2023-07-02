It’s unclear how the lapsing of the Botswana agreement without a new one in place will affect diamond mining operations
Allowing the Independent Regulator Body for Auditors (Irba) to fine errant auditors and audit firms up to R25m is a “powerful weapon” in its armoury, says the board's CEO Imre Nagy. However, it won't stop corporate scandals unless other roleplayers and law-enforcement agencies come to the party, he adds.
“We need to see more accountability in the entire ecosystem from all law-enforcement agencies and roleplayers if we want to stamp out corruption and failures in the system,” he says...
Newsmaker
New arrow in Irba's quiver
Independent Regulator Body for Auditors CEO Imre Nagy says the body will hold auditors accountable as best it can, but the entire ecosystem needs more accountability
