G7 steps up Russia sanctions

The G7 leaders vowed to restrict any exports to Russia that could help it in its 15-month war against Ukraine

21 May 2023 - 07:33 Agency Staff

Leaders of the world's richest democracies have agreed to stiffen sanctions against Russia, while a draft communique to be issued after their talks in the Japanese city of Hiroshima stressed the need to reduce reliance on trade with China.

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders, who were to be joined this weekend by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, vowed to restrict any exports to Russia that could help it in its 15-month war against Ukraine...

